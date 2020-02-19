Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $3 million sold at a Philadelphia Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Wawa in Southwest Philadelphia has sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket, the Pennsylvania Lottery reports.
The $3 Million Cash Game scratch-off ticket was sold at the Wawa at 8220 W. Bartram Avenue.
The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the $3 Million Cash is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million.
Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery's website or downloading the Official App.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
