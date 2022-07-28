SEPTA announces newest Regional Rail station in Delco: the Wawa Station

The agreement will also see the Media/Elwyn line renamed the Media/Wawa line.

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- SEPTA has announced its newest Regional Rail station will be called the Wawa Station.

The stop is located on Route 1 in Middletown Township, Delaware County, across from the Wawa Dairy headquarters.

The new Wawa Station is set to open on Sunday, August 21. It will feature a 600-space parking deck.

"With this station naming rights agreement, SEPTA continues to be an industry leader in finding innovative and cost-effective ways to deliver enhanced services for our customers," SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a statement. "We are grateful to Wawa for recognizing SEPTA's value to the region and for lending the Wawa name to our newest station."

The agreement will also see the Media/Elwyn Regional Rail line renamed the Media/Wawa line.

SEPTA trains last served the area in 1986.

"Wawa is thrilled to partner with SEPTA to relaunch the Media/Wawa Line and provide our friends and neighbors a convenient way to travel from Wawa, Pennsylvania, to Center City Philadelphia and all stops in between," Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens said. "Located across from the Wawa Dairy that has been bottling and distributing milk for more than 100 years and adjacent to our home office campus, this rail line has meant a lot to Wawa and to our founding family throughout the years. We cannot wait to celebrate its return and look forward to being a part of new history through this new station."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for August.

