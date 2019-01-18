WEATHER

1st round of wintry weather hits Philly area

1st round of wintry weather hits Philly area. Jeannette Reyes and Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 18, 2019.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The first round of wintry weather hit Thursday night and started leaving the area early Friday morning.

At the Montgomery County PennDOT Depot in Norristown, salt trucks were prepared.
PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on January 17, 2019.



PennDOT has 120,000 tons of salt stockpiled.

PennDOT gets ready for Thursday's storm. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 17, 2019.



John Krafczyk of PennDOT said 256 trucks were sent out for the snow.

"This is a full call out. All trucks will be staffed and out," said Krafczyk.

When it comes to dispatching, and snow clearance rates, timing is everything.

After the snowstorm in November, Montgomery County restocked about 17,000 tons of salt in preparation for tonight, and what will happen this weekend.

Region prepares for first of two snow storms this weekend: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 17, 2019



