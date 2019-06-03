Weather

3 homes condemned after storm blows through Croydon, Bucks Co.

CROYDON, Pa. (WPVI) -- The cleanup continues in Croydon, Bucks County after strong storms blew through Sunday night.

Bristol Township officials say three homes were condemned and several families are being helped by the American Red Cross.

On Walnut Avenue, large branches went into the wood chipper after being lifted off Chris McMullin's home by a crane on Monday afternoon.

"I guess I'm going to be going somewhere else to live for the next six months," said McMullin. "The tree went across my bed."

McMullin said he was out to dinner when the massive oak tree fell on his house.

Jim Ritter's daughter lives next door. The uprooted oak tree was in her backyard.

Ritter's granddaughters' playhouse was also destroyed, along with part of the fence.

"We got a frantic phone call from (my daughter)," said Ritter. "Me and my wife rushed over. We couldn't believe what we saw."

One block away, a large tree fell onto a home on Belmont Ave, and another tree fell on a home on Pennsylvania Ave.

Officials say no injuries were reported.
