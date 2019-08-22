AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hot and humid today with a mix of clouds and sun. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out this afternoon, although most areas remain dry. The high is 92. Heat Index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. At the Shore: 86-89. Rip current risk: LOW.
TONIGHT: A spotty, but strong thunderstorm is possible during the evening and potentially later at night. An isolated severe storm is probably also in the cards. It will still be muggy with a low of 71.
FRIDAY: Clouds and a few morning showers are possible with an early, lingering thunderstorm not out of the question near the coast. But in general, this is a day of improvement with drying during the afternoon and the return of some sun. Humidity will also be dropping off during the day and our high dips all the way down to 80.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.
SUNDAY: A front pushes back toward us from the south and this will probably provide more cloud cover with some sun poking through at times. A brief shower is possible, but most of the day is dry. The high is only 79.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible. We get another moderate high of 78.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a possible uptick in humidity. A shower is possible at times. The high inches up to 82.
WEDNESDAY: This is a warm and humid day with partial sunshine and a possible thunderstorm. The high is a warmer 87.
THURSDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid day with a thunderstorm around. The high is 87.
