AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, humid with some additional evening showers. The low is 72.
WEDNESDAY: Tuesday's front stalls near the coast and clouds linger with some sunny breaks. It stays humid and we'll see a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high is 84.
THURSDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with a spotty shower around. High 83.
FRIDAY: It should turn a little less humid and we'll see some sunshine. However, another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out in a couple of places. High 86.
SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and somewhat humid with another spotty storm possible, but by no means a wash out. High 89.
SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's still warm and somewhat humid. Another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled, but like Saturday, this does not look like a wash out. Our high is 92.
MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies with a rise in humidity and another shower or thunderstorm around. It's very warm with a high of 92
TUESDAY: It looks hot and humid with partial sunshine and a high of 90.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast