AccuWeather Alert: Scattered Showers and Downpours, Stays Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a mostly cloudy day with a below normal high of 80 degrees and some scattered showers, some with heavy downpours.

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on August 13, 2019.



TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, humid with some additional evening showers. The low is 72.

WEDNESDAY: Tuesday's front stalls near the coast and clouds linger with some sunny breaks. It stays humid and we'll see a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high is 84.

THURSDAY: We expect partly sunny skies with a spotty shower around. High 83.

FRIDAY: It should turn a little less humid and we'll see some sunshine. However, another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out in a couple of places. High 86.

SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and somewhat humid with another spotty storm possible, but by no means a wash out. High 89.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's still warm and somewhat humid. Another spotty shower or storm can't be ruled, but like Saturday, this does not look like a wash out. Our high is 92.

MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies with a rise in humidity and another shower or thunderstorm around. It's very warm with a high of 92

TUESDAY: It looks hot and humid with partial sunshine and a high of 90.

