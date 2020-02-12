AccuWeather: Another wet, breezy and cool day Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures today were more like mid-March than Memorial Day weekend. The high temperature in Philadelphia only got to 54 degrees which is about 25 degrees below normal.
TONIGHT: Another round of showers and rain move into the area. Temperatures will range from the mid 40s in the suburbs to the low 50s near the coast. There is also a coastal flood warning for our shore communities. Watch for flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas.
SUNDAY: It's another good day to stay indoors. Expect lots of clouds with periods of rain and northerly winds around 12-25 mph, high 55.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): A spotty shower in the morning. Clouds will be stubborn early in the day, but we should get some sun by the afternoon. Temperatures will still remain below normal but it will be better than the weekend, high 69.
TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, high 78.
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine starts the day with some clouds increasing later. We'll have to watch for some late day showers or rain, high 78.
THURSDAY: The 80s finally make a return! Thursday will bring clouds and sunshine with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, high 81.
FRIDAY: Clouds, limited sun. A spotty thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, but warm, high 84.
