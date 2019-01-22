AccuWeather: Bitter Morning, Cold But Not As Bad This Afternoon

We have plenty of sunshine today. Morning lows in the teens will give way to highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills will make it feel like the low 20s, which is easily cold enough for coats and extra gear, but less severe than yesterday.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with even more clouds gathering by morning. The low is 26.WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Some rain gradually arrives, mainly during the afternoon and evening and starting in the northern suburbs before sliding south later in the day and at night. It could begin as a touch of freezing rain in northern suburbs like the Lehigh Valley during the late morning and early afternoon before changing to all rain. The high is a milder 45.THURSDAY: Rain will taper off during the morning or early afternoon, but it remains rather cloudy. The high shoots up to an unseasonably mild 52 before falling off a bit during the afternoon.FRIDAY: We'll have partly sunny skies, but it's brisk and colder again with our high plunging to 37. A flurry or snow shower is possible late in the day or at night.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, but even colder conditions with a high around 33.SUNDAY: It's rather cloudy with a bit of snow or some flurries possible at times. The high is 39.MONDAY: Clouds hang tough and it now appears as though a mix of snow and rain could linger through at least part of the day. The high is 40.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high improves to 42.--------------------