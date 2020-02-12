AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Wind chills are in the single digits and teens through much of the region this morning. We'll see abundant sunshine today, but a cold, northwesterly wind will gust up to 40mph making it feel like it's just in the 20s this afternoon despite an actual high of 40.
SATURDAY: It stays brisk and cold for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn a cooler high around 39.
SUNDAY: Winds relax a bit. We're mostly sunny and still cool. The high hits 41.
MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 64 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night, mainly north and west.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild, with the chance of some showers. The high hits 64.
