AccuWeather: Brief break in the humidity Sunday

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm in spots; otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Low 71.
SUNDAY: Expect a similar day, but during the afternoon the humidity will mix out and feel much better. A slight chance for very late evening showers or thunderstorms and a high of 90.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and heavy thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon. High 87.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm, but less humid. Truly the pick of the next 7 days. High 87.
WEDNESDAY: Hotter, but still not too humid. High 90.
THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 91.
FRIDAY: Very hot and humid. A shower or thunderstorms is possible. High 94. Heat Index 98.
