AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

We have lots of clouds around with some drizzle possible in the morning. Late this morning, some showers may arrive in the northern and western suburbs. By lunchtime, some of these could enter Philadelphia.The biggest issue today will be a line of potentially strong, gusty thunderstorms that move through the region during the afternoon from west to east. A brief damaging wind gusts is possible as these pass through. After that, we're back to tranquil weather.In short, voting looks good before and after work hours. At other times, there could be a little rain. The biggest issue is that line of thunderstorms which could make travel/voting more difficult for about an hour today as the fast-moving thunderstorm line shoots through.Here are the key times we are watching for the gusty/severe t'storms across the area: NW Suburbs: 11am to 1pm; I-95 metro: 1pm to 3pm; SE NJ and Central Delaware: 3pm to 5pm. Voting outside of those times will be easier. The high today is a mild 68. Evening voting, in particular, should be nice and comfortable.TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds die down and we dip to an overnight low of 50.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a cool breeze and a high around 62.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny again and a little cooler with a high around 55.FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does moisture. Look for periods of rain during the day. The high is still relatively cool: 57.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. It's brisk and cooler with a high of just 49.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 47.MONDAY (VETERANS DAY OBSERVED): Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 49.TUESDAY: Clouds give way to sunny breaks. The high is 52.