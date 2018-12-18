WEATHER

AccuWeather: Clear Skies, Chilly Night

Cecily Tynan with the AccuWeather forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a bright, sunny day with a seasonable high of 42 and gusty winds early in the day.

TONIGHT: Under clear skies and light winds, temperatures drop off quickly. Low: 28 in Center City, low 20s in the suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: It's a cold start to the day with temps in the low to mid 20s, but the afternoon will be rather nice. We'll continue with mostly sunny skies, less wind and a high of 46.

THURSDAY: More clouds build into the region ahead of the next system. Light rain moves in during the afternoon, becoming steady at night A flood watch has been posted Thursday night through Friday for 1-2" of rain and the threat of localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. The high is 48.

FRIDAY: Winter arrives at 5:23 p.m., but ironically, this will actually be the warmest day of the week. Look for cloudy skies, more rain that could be heavy at times, especially in the morning. The high is 62.

SATURDAY: Its a windy, partly cloud day with a cooler high of 49. Winds could gust 40 to 45mph at times.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 45.

MONDAY: (Christmas Eve): It's mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible. The high hits 46.

TUESDAY: (Christmas) Partly sunny and cool, with the chance of a period of rain or snow at night. The high drops to 42.

