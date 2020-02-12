AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Overnight, Dreary Friday Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine dominated the sky today, thanks to a down sloping northwest wind gusting up to 40 mph at times. With dewpoints in the 20s, indicating a dry airmass, it felt cool in the shade, despite temperatures in the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: After a clear evening, clouds increase overnight. It's brisk and chilly with a low of 43.
FRIDAY: A powerful area of low pressure off the coast of New England will retrograde, or move back southwestward, toward the coast. This will allow clouds and spotty showers to rotate back through New England into our area. This means we are not done with the winds yet either. It remains breezy, with winds generally 12-20mph. The high drops to a cool 52.
SATURDAY: That low pressure moves eastward and away from the region with high pressure building in. However, a residual northeast wind and upper level energy across the region will allow for a cloudy first half of the day before we can start to break things up and get some sunshine for the late afternoon. High temperatures should rebound to a seasonable 59.
SUNDAY: We start the day with those continued breaks of sunshine, but a dying cold front to the west will push into the area giving us thickening clouds and a dreary end to the day. Temperatures ahead of that front will warm to around 64, so a fairly mild day.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but it's very comfortable with a mild high of 67. A shower is possible, but not until night time.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 68.
WEDNESDAY: Our warm pattern continues. We get mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower, but an above average high of 67.
THURSDAY: Clouds remain the dominant feature with yet another chance of showers. It's also a little cooler with a high around 63.
