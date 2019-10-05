Weather

AccuWeather: Clouds Roll In Overnight, Warmer Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a chilly, but sunny Saturday. The high in Philadelphia only hit 63 degrees. That's seven degrees below average.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy. Not as chilly. Lows 46-53.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder with a spotty shower around. High 74.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a spotty shower or drizzle during the morning. A steadier period of rain is likely by afternoon and evening. High 78.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with some rain possible. High 66.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. High 68.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Penn senior makes half-court shot at pep rally
Action News Saturday Evening Update
"We lost the engine," pilot says as plane splashes down in Pa. river
Alex Trebek 'hanging in' there during new round of chemo
Teacher on leave for 'rifle' comments about Greta Thunberg
Women's team unsatisfied with probe of game cut short by football fireworks
Underage drinking sting at Main Line bar results in citations
Show More
9 New Jersey cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in America, report says
Police raid Pa. home, find pot growing in swimming pool
Officials approve new permit for John Dillinger exhumation
Deer jumps through window of hair salon: VIDEO
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
More TOP STORIES News