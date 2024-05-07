Pat's King of Steaks to serve chicken cheesesteaks, breakfast for 1st time in 94-year history

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular Philadelphia cheesesteak destination is reopening Wednesday after being closed for four months to undergo a full renovation.

The reopening marks the biggest renovation inPat's King of Steaks history, according to the restaurant's owner.

The 24-hour hotspot had been serving orders out of a food truck while it was closed.

Officials say the 94-year-old Philadelphia staple is also expanding its menu. For the first time, Pat's will be serving up chicken cheesesteaks and even breakfast sandwiches!

Pat's announced that from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., customers can order a breakfast sandwich served up on Aversa's Bakery roll with all the fixings.

"As we ready to celebrate our 100th year in business it was important to invest in our infrastructure," said third-generation owner Frank Olivieri in a press release. "Our longstanding team, many of which have been with us for over 35 years, are excited about the new kitchen, and our customers that have been coming by are looking forward to helping us welcome this new era and try the new item."

