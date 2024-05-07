'Grease' actress Susan Buckner dies at 72

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Susan Buckner, best known for her role as cheerleader Patty Simcox in the movie "Grease," has died at the age of 72, according to reports.

Buckner died surrounded by loved ones in Miami on May 2, a publicist for the family said. No cause of death was given.

Buckner appeared on TV variety shows before landing the role in the 1978 musical comedy "Grease," starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Buckner played Patty Simcox, a spirited cheerleader at Rydell High.

Following that role, and after appearing in several movies and TV shows, she left Hollywood to raise a family.

Buckner was born in Seattle, Washington on January 28, 1952. Prior to her career in acting, she was crowned Miss Washington in 1971 and competed in the Miss America pageant the next year.