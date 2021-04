AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool Saturday; Brighter and Warmer Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds gradually break with a chilly low of 43.SATURDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Its still cool, with a high of 59.SUNDAY: It's brighter and not as cool, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high is a more pleasant 63.MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 67.TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 72.WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is a cooler 65.THURSDAY: Brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a cool high of 58.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable, with a high of 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app