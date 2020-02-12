weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy and Cool Saturday; Brighter and Warmer Sunday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Slightly below average this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Clouds gradually break with a chilly low of 43.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Its still cool, with a high of 59.

SUNDAY: It's brighter and not as cool, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high is a more pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 67.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 72.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is a cooler 65.

THURSDAY: Brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a cool high of 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and more seasonable, with a high of 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
Zero-Waste Challenge: Going waste-free for one week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. National Guard activated as Philly preps for Chauvin trial aftermath
Local lawmakers react to recent gun violence
All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Family of man shot by police in Delaware still seeking answers
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
Jersey Shore businesses excited for summer crowds
Philly's Comeback: Philly Theatre Week kicks off April 22
Show More
Identical twins meet each other on 36th birthday; united by DNA testing
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Formalwear shop owners say sales are picking up after a stagnant year
Wedding caterer shuts down; some say they can't get refunds
2 teens walking out of PAL Center hit in drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News