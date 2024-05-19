Drexel on lockdown as university's president calls for pro-Palestinian encampment to end

University leaders say they are coordinating with Philadelphia police to ensure the safety of their community and campus.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters remained on Drexel University's campus in Philadelphia on Monday, despite calls from school leaders to disband.

Barricades surrounded the new encampment while police watched along the outskirts, keeping a close eye on the demonstrators.

"I just hope the situation is resolved as peacefully as possible," said Chan Sean, a student at Drexel.

Roughly 40 to 60 protesters took up camp at Korman Quad on Drexel's campus just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

It happened after hundreds of people gathered at City Hall as part of the Philly Palestine Coalition's Nakba Day march to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters are currently asking Drexel to divest from any companies or partnerships negatively impacting Palestinians, to publicly support a ceasefire, to redistribute its financial profits to support the Palestinian economy and rebuild Gaza, and to disclose its investments.

They are also asking that Drexel defend advocacy for Palestine and abolish its police department, according to a post on social media.

The quad where demonstrators have set up camp was built in part thanks to an $8 million gift from the Hyman Korman Family Foundation. Korman, the Philadelphia builder, was Jewish and an online search shows the foundation originally gave to many Jewish causes. It has since expanded to a wide variety of philanthropic efforts.

Students who spoke with Action News on Sunday said things seemed calm at the school, despite the group that has dubbed itself the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

Tensions rose on Saturday night, however, as officials set up barricades and protesters tried to break them apart.

Police in tactical gear made a brief appearance to maintain order.

Several students and alumni stopped by the encampment Sunday to see what was happening on campus, which went on lockdown shortly after the demonstrators arrived.

"I've seen everything on social media, I wanted to see it in the flesh. When it happens on your campus, it all means something but it hits a little closer to home," noted Jake Fischer, a Drexel alum.

Drexel's president released a statement on Sunday, calling for the encampment to end.

President John Fry stated in part, "This encampment must end. I want to remind Drexel students who are participating in this protest that they could face disciplinary action for violating our Student Code of Conduct. Encampment participants who are unaffiliated with Drexel are unlawfully trespassing."

Some say they agree with the president, not wanting the protesters to make students feel unwelcome on campus.

"Everyone has a right to protest and everyone has a right to say what they want, but you can't make other people feel unsafe. It's a shame people who aren't associated with the university are coming and making that statement," said Fischer.

"As a Jewish student, seeing antisemitism and hate speech impacts the way I function as a student here. It doesn't sit well," added Daniel Gittleman, a freshman at Drexel.

Protesters within the encampment have so far declined interviews with the media, telling others not to speak out as well.

One sign in the encampment read, "We kindly request to not speak to media and direct them to our media liaison."

As the campus remains on lockdown, officials warn that no one can enter a school building without a Drexel ID.

Officials also announced that classes would be virtual on Monday.

Students told Action News they're conflicted over the protest taking place, especially as it impacts their day-to-day routines.

"Disappointing, annoying, inconvenient. I guess I understand why, but it'd be nice to be able to go to class and not have to deal with all of this," said Elijah Galdieri, a sophomore at Drexel.

"They're all kind of telling their stories, it's very interesting. They all believe. They'll believe till the end," said Carmelo Giargiari from Lafayette Hill.

"I pay a lot to come to Drexel and for us to just get classes pushed back wastes my money," added Gittleman.

University leaders say they are coordinating with Philadelphia police to ensure the safety of their community and campus.

Read President John Fry's full statement below:

"I am writing to update you with further details regarding the pro-Palestinian encampment that was set up on Korman Quad last evening.

As of now, about 40 to 60 individuals are participating in this encampment without the University's permission or authorization. As we shared in last night's message, to minimize the possibility of further disruptions, including attempts by protesters to occupy our learning and working spaces, we have placed our buildings and facilities on lockdown, with access provided only to those with clearance from Drexel Public Safety. So far, non-Drexel affiliates attempting to enter our buildings have been turned away without incident.

While protest encampments such as this one are not legally protected, we had hoped last night that this demonstration would remain peaceful and respectful of others. Regrettably, that is not the case here. This demonstration already has proved intolerably disruptive to normal University operations and has raised serious concerns about the conduct of some participants, including distressing reports and images of protestors subjecting passersby to antisemitic speech, signs and chants.

These kinds of hateful and intimidating acts must be condemned, and they cannot and will not be tolerated. Moreover, it has become increasingly apparent that most of the encampment participants are outside individuals who are unaffiliated with Drexel. Those who wish to report incidents or share their concerns are encouraged to contact our Office of Institutional Equity and Inclusive Culture (EIC). More information on how to contact EIC and report an incident is available at this link.

Drexel will not allow anyone or any activity to sabotage our teaching and research activities or contribute to a hostile environment that leaves any member of our community feeling threatened, harassed, or intimidated. We are therefore coordinating with local officials and the Philadelphia Police Department to ensure the safety of our community and the continued operations of our academic and research endeavors.

We have opened a line of communication to the protestors and will try to prevail on them to cease and desist from their unauthorized demonstration. To be clear, however, this encampment must end. I want to remind Drexel students who are participating in this protest that they could face disciplinary action for violating our Student Code of Conduct. Encampment participants who are unaffiliated with Drexel are unlawfully trespassing.

Ensuring everyone's safety and freedom from threats, harassment or intimidation, and preventing damage to our buildings, and campus spaces are my top priorities. That is why we will maintain the lockdown on buildings and facilities on our University City campus and move to remote learning and virtual operations for all nonessential personnel for tomorrow. Anyone with questions about working remotely should contact their supervisor. Researchers engaged in critical activity that requires in-person work will be allowed access to campus with approval from their dean or division head. A separate communication will be sent to deans and division leads with instructions on how essential personnel can obtain clearance from Public Safety to enter a campus facility.

We will continue to provide updates regarding this situation or any changes to the University's operations. Meanwhile, I ask for everyone's patience and understanding as we work toward ensuring that our campus can soon return to normal."