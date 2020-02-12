Weather

AccuWeather: Cooler Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A few showers are possible towards dawn. Lows 44-49.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 59.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 64.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. Turning milder during the afternoon. High 68.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 76.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm is possible. High 76.

