AccuWeather: Cooler Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy. A few showers are possible towards dawn. Lows 44-49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. A few showers are possible. High 59.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 59.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, nice. High 64.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a shower in spots. Turning milder during the afternoon. High 68.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 76.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm is possible. High 76.
