AccuWeather: Elevated storm risk Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of the region through 6am. Any storm that forms could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams. I would bet the watch will be extended through 6am Friday once we wake up tomorrow morning.
TONIGHT: More spotty downpours and thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until well after midnight. The big issue will be flooding downpours. The chance of severe weather is low. The low temperature is 69.
THURSDAY: We should break out into some sunshine. Temperatures should do really well reaching the upper 80s to near 90 and with dewpoints in the oppressive 70s it will feel more like the low 90s. It will be instant sweat as you walk out the door. Through the day, an unusually strong area of low pressure for June will be working across northern Pa. This will provide the trigger into what will be a very unstable environment. Much of the region has been placed in a risk for scattered t'storms, but come tomorrow would not be surprised to see that upgraded to widespread in some parts of the area. Helicity values, an indication of storm rotation, are highest tomorrow afternoon from the Pa. Turnpike on north into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos. This appears to be the best location to see a possible tornado. In general, we expect supercells to break out in the warm sector starting as early as 2pm tomorrow so this won't be a wait until the late afternoon type of deal. The question becomes how many cells do we deal with? Is is just 2 or 3 that turn very strong or do we get much more activity popping up. This is what we will be watching for tomorrow. That activity will likely extend well into the night until a cold front sweeps through in the wee hours of Friday morning.
FRIDAY: Dewpoints are starting to lower. Clouds with moderate humidity at dawn will give way to sunshine, gusty winds and dewpoints plummeting into the low 50s by evening. It should be a gorgeous start to the weekend by the end of the day. Highs only near 80.
SATURDAY: We expect a fantastic first full day of summer. We'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with a few occasional clouds, low humidity, and a high of 80.
SUNDAY: It's another day of abundant sunshine with continued low humidity. The high is 84.
MONDAY: The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Look for the return of higher humidity with occasional sunshine and the return of spotty showers and thunderstorms. The high shoots up to 89.
TUESDAY: Possibly our 2nd 90 degree day of the year with high humidity. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
