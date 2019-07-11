AccuWeather: Flash Flood Emergency

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect from through late tonight. Heavy downpours can drop more than 3" in a hurry, leading to street flooding and high water along some flashy streams and creeks.
TONIGHT: Look for some additional downpours and heavy thunderstorms up until about midnight or so. It's still somewhat humid overnight, even after the rain stops. The low is 74.
FRIDAY: It's very warm and still somewhat humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible with the best chance closer to the coast. Humidity drops by late afternoon. The high is 89
SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. The high touches 90. Dew points hover in the low 60s. So, just slightly humid.
SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and still hot with a very spotty afternoon thunderstorm around. The high is 91. Again, humidity is moderate.
MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 88. Dew points drop into the 50s. So, it will be a relatively comfortable day.
TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 91.
WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.
THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.
