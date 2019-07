AccuWeather: Flash Flood Emergency

EMBED >More News Videos Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on July 11, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A rare FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY has been issued for SE Berks and NW Montgomery counties. We haven't seen one of these in our area for almost 3 years. DO NOT try to travel in these areas until water levels recede. Many water rescues have taken placeA FLOOD WATCH is in effect from through late tonight. Heavy downpours can drop more than 3" in a hurry, leading to street flooding and high water along some flashy streams and creeks.TONIGHT: Look for some additional downpours and heavy thunderstorms up until about midnight or so. It's still somewhat humid overnight, even after the rain stops. The low is 74.FRIDAY: It's very warm and still somewhat humid with a mix of clouds and sun. Another spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible with the best chance closer to the coast. Humidity drops by late afternoon. The high is 89SATURDAY: This looks like a mainly sunny and hot day. The high touches 90. Dew points hover in the low 60s. So, just slightly humid.SUNDAY: It's partly sunny and still hot with a very spotty afternoon thunderstorm around. The high is 91. Again, humidity is moderate.MONDAY: Look for a sunny, warm afternoon with our high dipping a bit to 88. Dew points drop into the 50s. So, it will be a relatively comfortable day.TUESDAY: It's hot and more humid with a possible thunderstorm around, especially in the afternoon and evening. The high jumps to 91.WEDNESDAY: We're even hotter and still rather humid. Another thunderstorm is possible. The high is 93.THURSDAY: The heat and humidity march on with a mix of clouds and sun, another afternoon thunderstorm chance and a high of 93.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app