AccuWeather: Frost Advisory Overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from 1:00am to 8:00am Sunday for the entire viewing area (except Philadelphia and Delaware counties). A killing frost is likely that will put an end to the growing season.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 31-42.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 65.MONDAY: Areas of fog likely during the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny and mild. High 69.TUESDAY: Patchy early morning fog will give way to a combination of sun and clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled out north and west of the city. High 73.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 75.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, comfortable. High 74.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 73.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower around. High 66.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app