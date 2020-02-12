Weather

AccuWeather: Frost Advisory Overnight

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FROST ADVISORY has been issued from 1:00am to 8:00am Sunday for the entire viewing area (except Philadelphia and Delaware counties). A killing frost is likely that will put an end to the growing season.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 31-42.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, milder. High 65.

MONDAY: Areas of fog likely during the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny and mild. High 69.

TUESDAY: Patchy early morning fog will give way to a combination of sun and clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled out north and west of the city. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 75.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, comfortable. High 74.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, breezy. High 73.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a shower around. High 66.

