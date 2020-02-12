AccuWeather: Mainly dry today, gusty storms tonight

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of strong storms overnight, some of which could produce 60 mph wind gusts and small hail. It's likely that these occur when many of us are asleep. You might want to avoid sleeping in any bedrooms with big tree branches overhead, if that's an option.
TUESDAY: Any early showers are probably off the coast before dawn and before the rush hour gets rolling. We expect a nice mix of sun and clouds overall with lower humidity and a high around 80.
WEDNESDAY: This looks like a beautiful, pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and a high of 78.
THURSDAY: Look for another bright, comfortable day with a mix of sunshine and patchy clouds. We're looking at another high around 78.
FRIDAY: The weather turns warmer and we get a few more clouds mixing with the sun. The high is 83 with a warm breeze for much of the day.
SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunny breaks. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in some areas. Our high reaches 85.
SUNDAY: As of now, it looks like those Saturday storms are gone by Sunday morning, leaving us with nice weather for Father's Day. We expect plenty of sunshine with a nice high of 83 and relatively low humidity. Sunday also marks the official arrival of summer at 11:31pm. It's the summer solstice when the sun's direct rays are directly aimed at the Tropic of Cancer, the northernmost point on the globe where this occurs. This day also marks the day when we receive the longest stretch of sunshine; daylight hours begin to gradually shrink moving forward.
MONDAY: Look for a nice mix of clouds and sun with a high of 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.