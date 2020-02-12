Weather

AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An isolated thunderstorm early, otherwise it's partly cloudy and warm tonight. The low 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 92.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 94.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 92.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 98.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. high 92. Heat Index 100.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun and a chance of rain. High 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Phillies pitcher dies in Utah plane crash
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Multiple injuries in 2 Atlantic City Expressway crashes
2 killed, 1 arrested after car careens into man after collision
Delco police sergeant fired over Facebook post controversy
Show More
Descendants of Declaration signers to tap Liberty Bell
Hand surgeon warns against trend toward fireworks at home
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
19-year-old injured in hit-and-run on Broad Street
More TOP STORIES News