AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An isolated thunderstorm early, otherwise it's partly cloudy and warm tonight. The low 70.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 92.MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 94.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 92.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 98.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. high 92. Heat Index 100.SATURDAY: More clouds than sun and a chance of rain. High 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app