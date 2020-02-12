PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An isolated thunderstorm early, otherwise it's partly cloudy and warm tonight. The low 70.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but less humid. High 92.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 94.
TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot. High 92.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. High 91. Heat Index 98.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. high 92. Heat Index 100.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun and a chance of rain. High 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Heat Returns Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More