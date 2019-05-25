Accuweather: Hot and Humid Sunday, Comfortable Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 74, three degrees below average. Humidity levels were also very comfortable. But, heat and humidity move in Sunday!
TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 62-64.
SUNDAY: Turning hot and humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening. High 90. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 82. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a touch more humid. High 85.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible very late in the day or at night. High 92.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible. High 93. This will be the hottest day of the year so far.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and more refreshing. High 82.
SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.
