Weather

Accuweather: Hot and Humid Sunday, Comfortable Memorial Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit 74, three degrees below average. Humidity levels were also very comfortable. But, heat and humidity move in Sunday!

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. Lows 62-64.

SUNDAY: Turning hot and humid. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening. High 90. Shore: 82. Poconos: 78.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and less humid with a high of 82. Shore: 78. Poconos: 74.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a touch more humid. High 85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible very late in the day or at night. High 92.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Some afternoon thunderstorms are possible. High 93. This will be the hottest day of the year so far.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler and more refreshing. High 82.

SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 people shot after gunfire erupts in Trenton, New Jersey
Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash
Pennsylvania has already seen yearly average of tornadoes
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City
Show More
Delaware State alumnus pleads guilty in university bribery case
Maine ends non-medical vaccine exemptions
Best Buy cancels pre-orders of Samsung Galaxy Fold
Thousands head down the shore for Memorial Day Weekend
And the best beach in America is...
More TOP STORIES News