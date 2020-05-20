AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Breezy and Cool Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: High clouds will limit sunshine today and while the winds are lower than yesterday, it's still blustery with gusts in the 30s at the Shore and in the 20s inland. Our high is an unseasonably cool 65.
TONIGHT: Skies gradually clear overnight. The winds die down. The low dips to a cool 48 in Philadelphia with some suburbs dipping into the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Any morning clouds give way to more sunshine later in the morning and afternoon. The high improves to 69.
FRIDAY: Finally, the high pressure center that's been blocking a rainmaker to our west for several straight days, begins to erode and that storm system drives east. The result is a mostly cloudy day for us with some showers moving in during the afternoon. The high continues to improve: 73.
SATURDAY: It's still unsettled with lots of clouds in place and a shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening. That said, most of the day looks dry. It's also warmer with a high of 77.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun and overall, this is a much better-looking day than Friday and Saturday. The high dips to 71.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a pleasant high of 73.
TUESDAY: The weather turns warmer with partly sunny skies and a high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see intervals of clouds and sun with a shower or a thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.
