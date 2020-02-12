PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A few clouds will pop up, but it will be cool and comfortable overall with a low of 60.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern settles into the region with mostly cloudy skies and rain developing during the day. The high dips to 72. It continues to rain at night.
SATURDAY: This looks like the clunker of the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and some additional rain in the morning and some lingering showers later in the afternoon. If we get little or no sun, our high may hold in the upper 50s. We'll go 57.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with some additional showers possible, especially to the east of the city. The high is a cool 59.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This is the pick of the holiday weekend. Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. We warm up to 73 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the 60s.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a warmer high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: We have intervals of sunshine and a warmer high around 80.
THURSDAY: We have clouds, some sun and a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. The high hits 84.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Memorial Day Weekend Begins Cool and Wet
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News