AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun with blustery, windy conditions

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with blustery, windy conditions and some flurries or even some passing snow squalls midday as a cold front moves in. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for most of our area for gust near 50 mph, giving us wind chills in the 30s most of the day. The high is 42.THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few cirrus clouds around at times. Winds will drop off, but it's colder with our highs topping out at about 36.FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain late in the day or at night. The high shoots up to a much milder 53.SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 66, tying our record high of 66 set back in 1975. But it's also mostly cloudy with a sprinkle or two around.SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some rain is possible, especially in the morning. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 60.MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 50.TUESDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with the arrival of another front. A period of rain can't be ruled out. The high is 50.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app