AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cool

Adam Joseph reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some spotty drizzle or mist is likely at times (mainly north and west of the city). High 72.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63-65.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Turning much warmer and more humid. High 83.

MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A couple of afternoon showers are possible with a backdoor cold front (mainly north and west of the city). High 80.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 82.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain at times. High 72.

