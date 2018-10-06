AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Cool

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Some spotty drizzle or mist is likely at times (mainly north and west of the city). High 72.TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 63-65.SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon. Turning much warmer and more humid. High 83.MONDAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A couple of afternoon showers are possible with a backdoor cold front (mainly north and west of the city). High 80.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 82.WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. High 82.THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms are likely late in the day with an approaching cold front. High 79.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with some rain at times. High 72.