AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid Today

We have plenty of sunshine, some high clouds and generally tranquil and more comfortable weather following last night's storms. Look for lowering humidity and a warm high near 80.TONIGHT: It's partly cloudy and cool with Philadelphia dropping to 63 and most suburbs in the upper 50s.THURSDAY: The warmth and humidity build back in. We see a mix of clouds and sun and our highs aren't too far off the daily records. A late shower or thunderstorm possible, especially in northern areas, although the chance of severe weather is much lower than it was on Tuesday night. The most common issues this time will be scattered downpours and lightning. The high is 85 in Philadelphia (the record: 88).FRIDAY: Humidity drops again. We see partly sunny skies with a cool northeast breeze. The high dips to a more seasonable 73.SATURDAY: It's a cool start to the weekend with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. A northeasterly wind brings in lots of clouds off the ocean and a cooler high of 71.SUNDAY: Another surge of warmer air arrives with a passing warm front. We'll see a blend of clouds and sun. It's more humid. As of now, we're looking dry. The high is 80.MONDAY: The summer-like pattern hangs on. Look for a blend of clouds and sun, humid air and a stray shower or thunderstorm around. The high reaches 78.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. The high is 81.WEDNESDAY: It's warm and humid with another mix of clouds and sun. Another afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is still warm: 81.