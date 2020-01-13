Weather

AccuWeather: Much Cooler, But Still Above Average

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: The front that slipped through yesterday is stalled just to our south. We'll see mostly cloudy skies today and temperatures are much cooler. High: 52.

TUESDAY: We'll continue to have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. High 50.

WEDNESDAY: A bubble of high pressure provides a bit more sunshine. We'll see at least partly sunny skies with a very mild high of 55. Showers develop at night.

THURSDAY: After a stray shower, it will turn blustery and chilly. Clouds will dominate again and we'll reach our high of 49 rather early in the day. Temps will slowly fall to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. It's colder with a high of 38. Snow may arrive overnight.

SATURDAY: An area of low pressure passes to our north and brings a wintry mix changing to rain. As the low departs, we may get some additional snow on the back edge of the system. This will be a big storm for New England and we'll keep tracking the storm to clarify how it will impact our region. High 46.

SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, with a colder high of 35.

