AccuWeather: Not Bad Today, More Humid With Showers and Storms This Weekend

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's moderately humid, but not too bad. A late day thunderstorm is possible well north and west of Philadelphia, but most of us stay dry. The high is 90.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with more building humidity. The low dips to a warm 72.

SATURDAY: Humidity is back. We see mostly cloudy skies and through the day, occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible. Drenching, flooding downpours are possible at times. The high drops rather dramatically to only 80.

SUNDAY: Clouds will remain dominant with occasional sunny breaks. Some more scattered, but drenching thunderstorms are possible. It's humid again with a high around 82.

MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 82.

TUESDAY: It's more of the same with oppressive humidity and a thunderstorm around. The high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and finally, more settled weather. This is a warm, dry day with a high around 87.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies again with a high of 89. Another spotty storm can't be ruled out.

