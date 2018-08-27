WEATHER

AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity

EMBED </>More Videos

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 27, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's still muggy. The low is 76.

TUESDAY: The core of the heat and humidity settles over the region. We have hazy sunshine and a high of 95 with a heat index of 100 - 105.

HEAT ADVISORY: This is in effect from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Cool drinks, a/c breaks and looking out for senior citizens, young children and pets will be crucial.

WEDNESDAY: The heat beat goes on. This is another hot and steamy day with more hazy sunshine and a steamy high 95. The heat index is again 100 - 105.

THURSDAY: Clouds mixes with sun. It stays humid with a shower or thunderstorm in parts of the area. The high is 92. It will feel like the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Cloud mix with some. It's still humid, but not as hot. Some showers and a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high dips to 80.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out. It's still somewhat humid with a high around 79.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, some degree of lingering humidity and a high of 84.

MONDAY: We remains warm and humid. Expect partial sunshine and a chance for a spotty afternoon thunderstorm. The high: 86.
-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Philly schools to close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
Perfect weather brings folks in Philly outdoors
Hurricane Lane Weather Update: 5 Hawaii tourists rescued from flooded home
Cecily Tynan visits with Phoenix, the Harris Hawk at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire burns in Tacony junkyard
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Philly schools to close early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
Woman found stabbed to death in Parkside
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Investigation continues into death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
Liberty Island evacuated after propane tank fire
Show More
Street closures for Made in America 2018 in Philadelphia
Final message from Senator John McCain
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Gamer: 'Something was off' about Jacksonville suspect
More News