Weather

AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Then Gusty Thunderstorms

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oppressive humidity, with dewpoints near 70 degrees, moved in today along with plenty of clouds and some scattered showers. The high in Philadelphia hit 80 degrees, the third day in a row in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a few spotty showers, high humidity and a warm low of 69.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The storm prediction center says we have an isolated chance to see severe weather in Philadelphia, with areas west of the city seeing a better chance for potentially damaging winds. The high creeps up to 84.

SATURDAY: It will be a damp start on Saturday morning with clouds and a few lingering showers. The day will transition to lower humidity and more sunshine. The high reaches 83.

SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a much cooler afternoon with a high of 72.

MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool for the first day of June. The high is just 70.

TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 74.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to 77.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun, with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 79.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenney tells Philly restaurants not to launch outside dining just yet
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Sanitation complaints in Philly skyrocket during pandemic
Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections
Pa. Dems say GOP lawmaker's COVID-19 case kept secret
Suspected DUI driver charged with murder in crash that left child dead
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
Show More
Man arrested, charged in shooting death of 9-year-old
Owners of South Jersey gym that reopened early sue state
Massive fire consumes historic Delco church
Car stolen with 1-year-old boy in back seat
Malcolm Jenkins to speak at Philly's virtual graduation ceremony
More TOP STORIES News