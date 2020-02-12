AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Then Gusty Thunderstorms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oppressive humidity, with dewpoints near 70 degrees, moved in today along with plenty of clouds and some scattered showers. The high in Philadelphia hit 80 degrees, the third day in a row in the 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, with a few spotty showers, high humidity and a warm low of 69.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, warm air and oppressive humidity. Any showers or thunderstorms that form as a cold front approaches at night, could bring more drenching downpours. The storm prediction center says we have an isolated chance to see severe weather in Philadelphia, with areas west of the city seeing a better chance for potentially damaging winds. The high creeps up to 84.
SATURDAY: It will be a damp start on Saturday morning with clouds and a few lingering showers. The day will transition to lower humidity and more sunshine. The high reaches 83.
SUNDAY: Drier air returns to the region, humidity is much lower and we get a much cooler afternoon with a high of 72.
MONDAY: It's mostly sunny with a relatively cool for the first day of June. The high is just 70.
TUESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. The high is 74.
WEDNESDAY: We'll see increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to 77.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun, with the chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 79.
