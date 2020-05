AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers

EMBED >More News Videos Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and somewhat humid. A few showers are possible this afternoon. Maybe even a thunderstorm in spots. High 76.TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Lows 52-55.SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler. High 69.MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds giving way to some sunshine, delightful. High 73.TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 80.WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High 84.FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app