AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Lows 52-55.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler. High 69.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds giving way to some sunshine, delightful. High 73.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High 84.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
