Weather

AccuWeather: Pop Up Showers

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and somewhat humid. A few showers are possible this afternoon. Maybe even a thunderstorm in spots. High 76.

TONIGHT: A few showers are possible this evening, otherwise, mostly cloudy and seasonable. Lows 52-55.

EMBED More News Videos

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2020.


SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning cooler. High 69.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds giving way to some sunshine, delightful. High 73.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm. High 82.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm. High 84.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf anticipates Philly area to be in yellow phase on June 5
NJ outdoor gathering limit raised to 25 people ahead of holiday
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Faith leaders decide whether to reopen after Trump announcement
2 injured in ATV crash in Winslow Township
Illegal electrical hookup likely caused Point Breeze fire: Officials
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Show More
Skittles ditches the rainbow to celebrate Pride Month
Local businesses react after yellow phase target date announced
Houses of worship get presidential green light to reopen amid COVID-19
Shoregoers hit the boardwalk amid new normal
Mayfair students win national student voter registration challenge
More TOP STORIES News