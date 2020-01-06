AccuWeather: Rain and Snow Shower Late Tuesday, Record Warmth This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with increasing sunshine today with a mild high of 51.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and the winds drop off. At the same time, it gets cold with a low of 30 in Philadelphia and some suburbs heading down into the mid to upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds during the day. The high is 44. Some rain and snow showers arrive late in the afternoon with rain to the south and snow to the north. Temperatures will be well above freezing so not much accumulation is expected and most roads should remain just wet. During the evening, as temperatures drop, the rain showers will change to snow. But, accumulations will be limited to a grassy coating north and a coating to an inch, mainly on unpaved surfaces around Philadelphia and areas south.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mix of clouds and sun with a flurry at times north of the city. It's also windy and chilly with a high of 41 and wind chills in the low 30's.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will be the dominant feature with a few patchy clouds around at times. It's colder with our high stopping at about 36.
FRIDAY: Our next warm front arrives, delivering lots of clouds and the chance of rain late in the day and at night. The high shoots up to a much milder 54.
SATURDAY: This is an unusually mild day with a high of 66, tying our record high of 66 set back in 1975. But it's also a largely cloudy with a bit of rain at times.
SUNDAY: Clouds remain dominant and some additional rain is possible, especially in the morning. It's not quite as mild, but still well above average with a high of 60.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a cooler high of 47.
