AccuWeather: Rain Returns Tonight, Lasts First Half of Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds with a cooler, but still above average, high of 47. Find the umbrella, more rain is on the way!
TONIGHT: Rain arrives during the evening and continues overnight. It could mix with some snow briefly in the Lehigh Valley, but it will be too warm for any of this to stick to roads. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Poconos, with the chance of an inch or two of snow in higher elevations before an overnight change to rain. The low of 39.
THURSDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy, unsettled day with rain likely in the morning, followed by afternoon drying. Some sun is possible later in the day. It's a lot milder with a high of 57. The afternoon looks breezy. It will be windy and colder at night.
FRIDAY: Cold air returns to the region. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun. It's brisk and feeling much more like winter with a high of only 34 and wind chills in the teens and 20s. The overnight low drops to 17 degrees, the coldest night so far this season
SATURDAY: This is the first mostly sunny day we've had in a while, but it's still cold with a high of 34.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 53.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely. The high is still well above average: 58.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a lingering shower. The high is still above-average at 48.
