Accuweather: Refreshing change for Memorial Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A cold front is passing through and it will touch off a few scattered strong and severe storms. the best location to see these storms will be the state of Delaware and New Jersey. Any storm will have brief heavy rain and strong winds. After midnight the storms will move off the coast and cooler winds will usher in from the north. Lows in the 60s.
MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) Behind the front you can expect lower humidity, and lower temperatures. Sunshine will mix with clouds. The high is 82. Shore: 68 (sea breeze). Poconos: 70.
TUESDAY: The front that passes through tonight will move back north on Tuesday as a warm front. This means downpours and storms will be on the rise. We expect a few rounds to pass through. Right now I see on in the morning and another in the afternoon. It is more humid too. The high is 80.
WEDNESDAY: The front stalls and clouds looks to dominate with some peeks of sun. More thunderstorms are possible due to the front, the humidity, and warm temps. High near 80.
THURSDAY: It's partly sunny, even hotter and more humid. Some more afternoon and night time thunderstorms are possible. The high is 92.
FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 82.
SATURDAY: Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high sits at 81.
