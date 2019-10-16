AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any morning sunshine fades behind increasing clouds and by around lunch time, our first raindrops arrive. The rain becomes steady later in the afternoon and evening. Localized street flooding can't be ruled out. The high is 70 around midday, but as the rain moves in, temperatures will fall. By dinner time, we'll be down to about 64.
TONIGHT: Steady to heavy rain continues into the early evening hours, but then departs to the northeast after about 9 or 10 o'clock. After that, the winds pick up. A WIND ADVISORY begins at 10 p.m. in counties near the coast where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Inland, gusts up to about 30 mph or so are possible. Look out for debris including branches and trash cans blowing onto roads.
THURSDAY: Our storm moves off to the north, returning partial sunshine to the region, but winds wrapping around the departing system will still be affecting us. Look for a blustery, chilly day with a high of just 60 in Philadelphia and many suburbs stuck in the 50s.
FRIDAY: The winds die down and we see more in the way of sunshine, but it's still cool with a high of just 62.
SATURDAY: The sun is back in control for the first half of the weekend. We're still cool, but the high improves a bit to 65.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds and a milder high of 69 (great weather for the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls).
MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds eventually mix with the sun and an afternoon or evening shower can't be ruled out. The high is 72.
TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high is still around 72.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 67.
