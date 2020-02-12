Weather

AccuWeather: Some Peeks Of Sun Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to some breaks of sunshine today. The high hit a seasonable 64, the second day in a row.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, mainly north of Philadelphia. The low is a relatively mild 52.

WEDNESDAY: Any showers end early and morning clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine. High 65.

THURSDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta move in, bringing breezy conditions and a soaking rain. We could see some flooding issues. High 56.

FRIDAY: An area of low pressure moves in causing the rain to linger. Wind chills will just be in the 30s making for a nasty day. The rain could end as some snow in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. The high is a cold 46.

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Finally, high pressure brings us bright sunshine just in time for the weekend. It's mostly sunny and chilly. High 50.

SUNDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. It's a more seasonable day with a high of 60. We could see a few showers at night.

MONDAY: A shower is possible early then clouds break for some sun. it's brisk and cool. High 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. The high rebounds to 56.

