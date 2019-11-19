Weather

AccuWeather: Some Sun, Milder Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will break for sunshine today and most of the afternoon will feature partly sunny skies. Winds are light. It's also milder with a high of 54.

TONIGHT: A few clouds linger overnight. Winds are light. The low is 40 with some fog developing toward dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog is possible, especially in outlying areas. After that, clouds will break and we'll see a mix of clouds and sun through most of the day. It will be breezy with winds running in 12-20 mph range out of the northwest. The high slips to 51.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with some showers possible at night. The high improves slightly to 53.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze and a couple of showers around. Our high rises a bit to 59.

SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 49.

SUNDAY: The rain ends before dawn and we see the return of partly sunny skies. The high is still chilly: 47.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with a cool high around 50.

TUESDAY: Partial sun is expected and we see slightly milder air arriving during the day with an improved high of 56.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly woman charged with killing quadriplegic daughter
Gas leak shuts down portion of US-1
Investigation: Concerns over 'Sponsor A Highway' litter removal program
American professor among 2 hostages freed in deal with Taliban
Roxborough restaurant burglary caught on tape
Police seek to identify remains of young girl found in Del.
Show More
HS football game to resume at Linc after shooting, boy remains critical
Franklin Square PATCO station to reopen after 4 decades
White House officials kick off big Trump impeachment week
'Meth. We're On It:' South Dakota launches new anti-meth campaign
Over 100 people attend funeral for Air Force veteran who had no living family
More TOP STORIES News