AccuWeather: Some Sun, Milder Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will break for sunshine today and most of the afternoon will feature partly sunny skies. Winds are light. It's also milder with a high of 54.
TONIGHT: A few clouds linger overnight. Winds are light. The low is 40 with some fog developing toward dawn.
WEDNESDAY: Morning fog is possible, especially in outlying areas. After that, clouds will break and we'll see a mix of clouds and sun through most of the day. It will be breezy with winds running in 12-20 mph range out of the northwest. The high slips to 51.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's mild with some showers possible at night. The high improves slightly to 53.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a cool breeze and a couple of showers around. Our high rises a bit to 59.
SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly in the afternoon and at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 49.
SUNDAY: The rain ends before dawn and we see the return of partly sunny skies. The high is still chilly: 47.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine with a cool high around 50.
TUESDAY: Partial sun is expected and we see slightly milder air arriving during the day with an improved high of 56.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News