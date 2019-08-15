Weather

AccuWeather: Stray shower today, humid into the weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dense fog early in the morning gives way to mostly cloudy skies today. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but we're dry most of the time. It's warm and humid, however, with a high of 83.

TONIGHT: We remain stuck in a muggy air mass. An evening stray shower or storm is possible, but most of the area is dry. The low is a humid 70.

FRIDAY: Clouds will break for occasional sun. Another stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. It will probably be even more humid. The high is 84.

SATURDAY: It's seasonably warm and very humid with afternoon downpours and thunderstorms possible. It may not be a total wash-out, but keep your eye on the forecast. At least one model has this as a relatively active day for storms. The high is very warm: 88.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with a bit more sunshine. It's hotter and more humid with a high of 92 and a heat index near 100. Another spotty thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon.

MONDAY: Our work week starts with partly sunny skies and the same sort of hot and humid pattern that developed on Sunday. A stray thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 92.

TUESDAY: It looks like yet another hot and humid one with partial sunshine and another high of 92. Another storm is possible here and there.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies, continued humidity and another spotty storm. The high reaches about 90.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still muggy, but not as hot with a high around 88. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.

