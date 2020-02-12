AccuWeather: Summer humidity making a return

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: It will be a beautiful evening up until sunset, just before 7pm now. Lows will be near seasonable values in the low 50s for outlying suburbs to 58 in Center City. A clear night is expected.
THURSDAY: High pressure exits off the southeastern U.S. and high clouds from the remnants of Beta begin to stream in. It will be brighter first thing in the morning, but then those high clouds will thicken for the midday and afternoon. This will hold high temperatures down to the upper 70s. Still a very nice day.
FRIDAY: Rain from Beta's remnants passes by across Virginia and North Carolina with clouds and some sun here in our area. The northern edge of the rain shield may brush central Delaware and southern New Jersey Friday evening similar to what we saw with Sally's remnants last week. High temperatures once again in the upper 70s.
SATURDAY: Dewpoints will be climbing back into the lower 60s making for a noticeable more humid feel. We will be fighting low clouds in the lowest 5,000 feet of the atmosphere so not a bright and sunny day, but it should be dry with highs again in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: We will be ahead of our next cold front meaning a southwesterly wind bringing warmer and even more humid air. It will feel like late summer with a high of 84 and dewpoints in the muggy mid 60s. Expect a good deal of sunshine on what will likely be one of summer's last hurrahs. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with some additional showers around. The high is again near 78.
TUESDAY: The cloudy, unsettled pattern continues. A shower is possible along with a spotty thunderstorm. Our high is a bit lower, but seasonable at 74.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and cooler with the high slipping to about 72.
