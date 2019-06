AccuWeather: Sun Returns, Less Humid Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A damp and humid morning is giving way to a nice, breezy afternoon with lowering humidity. It's warm with a high of 79.TONIGHT: Skies remain mainly clear. It's a beautiful evening for a ball game at Citizens Bank Park with temperatures falling through the 70s and into the low 60s. The overnight low is a cool 58.WEDNESDAY: Look for sunshine and high clouds. It's another comfortable, warm day with a high of 78.THURSDAY: It's mostly cloudy and humid again with showers and thunderstorms at times, mainly in the morning. The high is 76.FRIDAY: We expect mostly sunny skies with a refreshing breeze. The high is 77.SATURDAY: Our weekend gets off to a great start with sunshine and a high of 82. A shower or thunderstorm is possible late at night.SUNDAY (FATHER'S DAY): It's quite warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sun for dad. A late day shower or thunderstorm is also possible. The high shoots up to 88.MONDAY: We remain stuck in a warm and humid pattern with partly sunny skies, an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 86.TUESDAY: It's warm and humid yet again with another shower or thunderstorm at times and a high around 84.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app