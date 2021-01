AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly today, chilly and cooler this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today. It will be breezy at times, but not as windy as yesterday. The high is 45.TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear with less wind, but it will be cold with overnight lows dipping to 28 in Philadelphia and 22 in colder suburbs.FRIDAY: We're looking at sun mixing with high clouds, as a large area of low pressure exits the east coast to our south. The farther south you are, the more clouds you'll see; areas to the north will see a bit more sun. The high slips to 42.SATURDAY: Sunshine will dominate the skies with a few occasional clouds around at times. It will be brisk and seasonably cold with a high of 40.SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 41. Winds will probably be lighter.MONDAY: Sun will mix with a few occasional clouds with another high around 41.TUESDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies. A coastal low may track close enough to bring us a bit of snow mixed with rain, but it does not look like a big impact storm for us and could even end up missing our area. We get another high around 40.WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun with a slightly improved high of 42. A lingering rain or snow shower can't be ruled out, depending on the track of that Tuesday storm.THURSDAY: We're expecting partly sunny skies and a high of 46.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app