AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly today, chilly and cooler this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have plenty of sunshine today. It will be breezy at times, but not as windy as yesterday. The high is 45.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mainly clear with less wind, but it will be cold with overnight lows dipping to 28 in Philadelphia and 22 in colder suburbs.

FRIDAY: We're looking at sun mixing with high clouds, as a large area of low pressure exits the east coast to our south. The farther south you are, the more clouds you'll see; areas to the north will see a bit more sun. The high slips to 42.

SATURDAY: Sunshine will dominate the skies with a few occasional clouds around at times. It will be brisk and seasonably cold with a high of 40.

SUNDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a slightly improved high of 41. Winds will probably be lighter.

MONDAY: Sun will mix with a few occasional clouds with another high around 41.

TUESDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies. A coastal low may track close enough to bring us a bit of snow mixed with rain, but it does not look like a big impact storm for us and could even end up missing our area. We get another high around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun with a slightly improved high of 42. A lingering rain or snow shower can't be ruled out, depending on the track of that Tuesday storm.

THURSDAY: We're expecting partly sunny skies and a high of 46.

