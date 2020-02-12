Weather

AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sunny skies, milder. High 56.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 30-33.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, mainly during the afternoon. High 53.

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning blustery and cooler. High 46.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 40.

SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 40.

