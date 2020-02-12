AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sunny skies, milder. High 56.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows 30-33.
MONDAY: Morning sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds. High 59.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain and drizzle. High 51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and damp with showers, mainly during the afternoon. High 53.
THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning blustery and cooler. High 46.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and colder. High 40.
SATURDAY: Cold and brisk. High 40.
