AccuWeather: Sunny, Less Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the day (mainly west of the city). High 90.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73.
MONDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. High 87.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but less humid. This is the pick of the week! High 87.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but still not all that humid. High 90.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Slight chance of a thunderstorm late in the day. High 91.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid. A thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 92.
