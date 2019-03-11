AccuWeather: Sunshine, Blustery Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early cloud cover gives way to mostly sunny skies today. Winds are a bit blustery, gusting into the mid 20s at times. The high is nice 55.TONIGHT: Skies are mainly clear. Winds die down a bit, but it's still brisk and cold with lows dipping close to the freezing mark. The low in Philadelphia is 33.TUESDAY: Look for another mostly sunny and breezy day with a somewhat cooler high of 48.WEDNESDAY: Sunshine will mix a few occasional clouds during the afternoon. The high improves slightly to 51.THURSDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. Some rain is possible at night. The high is mild ahead of any precipitation: 58.FRIDAY: This is a mainly cloudy, breezy day with occasional rain and an unseasonably mild high of 66.SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's breezy and cooler to start the weekend with a high around 54.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny day, albeit a little chilly. The high dips to 48.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely. The high is around 50.--------------------