AccuWeather: Turning Milder, Rain For Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a sunny, chilly day. The high in Philadelphia hit 50 degrees. That's three degrees below average. Many suburbs stayed in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Skies turn partly cloudy. It's still cold with a low of 39 in Philadelphia and a few suburbs dipping to around 31.

WEDNESDAY: Early sun will give way to high clouds during the day with some rain arriving late at night. Our high ticks up to 57.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It will be a wet holiday with steady rain during the morning and lighter showers tapering off in the afternoon. The high is a somewhat mild 63.

FRIDAY: This will be a much better day for outdoor social-distanced get-togethers, in case you want switch your Thursday plans. Look for a partly sunny, tranquil day with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40s followed by a pleasant afternoon high of 62.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower can't be ruled out, mainly in our northern suburbs, but most of the day looks dry. The high is 55.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to a mainly cloudy afternoon. The high drops to 53.

MONDAY: This looks like a cloudy, windy and a potentially very wet day with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question. The high is 58.

TUESDAY: We dry out. It's cooler with some sun and a brisk and colder feel. The high is 48.

