AccuWeather: Unsettled Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 55.
MONDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with occasional drizzle or a spotty shower. High 53.
TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning warmer. High 63.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Mainly during the afternoon. High 61.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with showers. We may even see a period of steady rain for a while. High 54.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Mostly cloudy and chilly throughout the day. High 48.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 66.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62.
