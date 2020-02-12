weather

AccuWeather: Unsettled Week Ahead

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy today, spotty storms tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 55.

MONDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with occasional drizzle or a spotty shower. High 53.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning warmer. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Mainly during the afternoon. High 61.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler and damp with showers. We may even see a period of steady rain for a while. High 54.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Mostly cloudy and chilly throughout the day. High 48.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 66.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
'Average' hurricane season now includes more storms: NOAA
Residents cleaning up after powerful storm topples trees
Quick-hitting storm damages roof, leaves thousands without power
Philly officials urge residents to fight pandemic fatigue as temps rise
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in connection with death of pregnant mother
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
Vacation bookings on the rise as vaccinations increase
Vaccine rollout: Pa. expands to 1C; Philly increases eligibility list Monday
Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Nearly a dozen shot in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia
Show More
Armed man who fired shots, barricaded himself inside Honolulu hotel room found dead
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
Driver hospitalized after striking disabled vehicle on I-495
More TOP STORIES News